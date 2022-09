Watch | Pakistan Sikh Pilgrims arrive at the Attari-Wagah border

The Hindu Bureau September 15, 2022 19:38 IST

A video on the Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan who have arrived at the Attari-Wagah border

| Video Credit: ANI

48 Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan arrived at the Attari-Wagah border on September 14. They are on a 25-day pilgrimage in different parts of India. In India, they will visit various religious places in Amritsar, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Hemkund Sahib.



