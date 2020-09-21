National

Watch: Opposition MPs on dharna

Opposition MPs have announced that they will take up an all-night long dharna at Parliament House on Monday.

Derek O Brien, one of the MPs suspended today, said  Congress, SP, DMK, CPI-M, CPI, AAP, IUML, TRS, Trinamool Congress, JD(S), Shiv Sena, and NCP will participate in this silent Dharna.

Eight members from opposition were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of Monsoon Session for their unparliamentary behaviour.

