Watch: Opposition MPs on dharna

A video of eight suspended Rajya Sabha members sitting on a dharna near the Gandhi statute outside the Parliament

Opposition MPs have announced that they will take up an all-night long dharna at Parliament House on Monday.

Derek O Brien, one of the MPs suspended today, said Congress, SP, DMK, CPI-M, CPI, AAP, IUML, TRS, Trinamool Congress, JD(S), Shiv Sena, and NCP will participate in this silent Dharna.

Eight members from opposition were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of Monsoon Session for their unparliamentary behaviour.