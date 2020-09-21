Watch: Opposition MPs on dharna

Opposition MPs have announced that they will take up an all-night long dharna at Parliament House on Monday.
Derek O Brien, one of the MPs suspended today, said Congress, SP, DMK, CPI-M, CPI, AAP, IUML, TRS, Trinamool Congress, JD(S), Shiv Sena, and NCP will participate in this silent Dharna.
Eight members from opposition were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remainder of Monsoon Session for their unparliamentary behaviour.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath