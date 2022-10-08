Watch | On 90th Air Force Day, IAF gets new weapon systems branch

A video on the Air Force Day parade to mark the 90th Air Force Day celebrations

October 8 is celebrated as Air Force Day. Air Force Day parade is being conducted to mark 90th Air Force Day celebrations at Chandigarh.

The IAF also unveiled the new combat uniform of the force.

The Government has approved the creation of a Weapon System branch for officers in the Indian Air Force (IAF) which will bring all weapon systems operators of the force under one roof. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) V. R. Chaudhari said that this is the first time since independence that a new operational branch is being created.

He added that the induction of air warriors into the IAF through the Agnipath scheme is a “challenge for all us”, but more importantly, it is an opportunity for us to harness the potential of India’s youth and channelise it towards the service of the nation.