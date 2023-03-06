Watch | Now, celebrate Holi with herbal colours

March 06, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

The city of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh is famously known for its Holi celebration. Every year, thousands of people flock to the city of Lord Krishna to celebrate the festival of colour.

But in recent years, natural herbal colours are replacing chemical-based colours. These colours are made from flowers like Tesu.

For years, doctors have sounded alarm against using chemical colours and their adverse health effects.

Days before Holi, hundreds of workers are busy making colours from flowers and herbs. Interestingly, this year, prison inmates in Mathura are also preparing herbal Gulals from spinach, beetroot and turmeric as part of the skill development mission across prisons in the state.

Script and production: Richard Kujur

Video and inputs: PTI