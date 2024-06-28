GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: NEET paper leak: Scoring high but fearing the worst – students’ voices

This video features interviews with two NEET aspirants, who worry about their future college admissions.

Updated - June 28, 2024 12:41 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The NEET UG exams have been thrown into turmoil with the recent paper leak. The NTA’s controversial grace marks decision has left many top-ranking students uncertain about their college admissions. This video features heartfelt interviews with two NEET aspirants, who worry about their future college admissions. With the Supreme Court involved and the CBI investigating, this issue is far from over. The government’s quick action to appoint a new NTA director highlights the seriousness of the issue. Stay updated with the latest information in this comprehensive video and keep watching The Hindu to stay informed with all the latest updates and insights on the matter

