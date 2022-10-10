India

Watch | Mulayamji’s blessings and advice have stayed with me even today: Narendra Modi

| Video Credit: ANI

Soon after the demise of Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered one of his advice and called his demise a loss for the nation

Speaking in Bharuch, Gujarat, PM Modi said, “Mulayam Singh Yadav ji’s demise is a huge loss for the nation. I had a special relationship with him. When BJP declared me PM candidate in 2014, I spoke to all Opposition leaders. He gave me his blessings in the way of his advice which has stayed with me even today.”


