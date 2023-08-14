Watch | Meet India’s oldest circus clown

August 14, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Tulsi Das Chowdhry is the oldest circus clown in India. The 77-year-old has been with the Great Bombay Circus for 63 years.

Born in Chhapra, Bihar, Tulsi joined the company when he was 13 years old. He encountered clowns with dwarfism who inspired him to join the circus and escape ridicule. Senior clowns taught him facial expressions, makeup, and performing.

Tulsi is known as Mama to his fellow artists. He has performed all over India, finding warmth and applause in places like Tamil Nadu.

Despite his age and the circus’s suggestion to retire, Tulsi still performs multiple shows daily. A cancer survivor with a changing body, remains dedicated to the circus until the very end.

Read the full story

Reporting: Akila Kannadasan

Production: Shibu Narayan

Video: S. Siva Saravanan

Photos: S. Siva Saravanan and M. Periasamy