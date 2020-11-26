Watch | Medha Patkar and farm leaders stopped by UP Police

26 November 2020 11:30 IST

A group of farm leaders and protestors from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Rajasthan border late Wednesday night, and prevented from entering UP on their way to join the Dilli Chalo protest.

The group of 152 protestors, led by Medha Patkar and Pratibha Shinde of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, spent the night sitting on the highway, surrounded by police officials. An All India Kisan Sabha contingent of 250 protestors from Gwalior is also set to reach the same point on Thursday morning.

