Man rescues policeman from violent mob during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Firozabad. Hajji Qadir came to the rescue of a policeman during an anti-CAA protest when the latter was surrounded by and beaten up by a violent mob in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad.

The policeman, Ajay Kumar, sustained injuries on his hand and head during protests against CAA last week.

Violence had broken out between police personnel and protesters in Firozabad on December 20, 2019.