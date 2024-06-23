GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024 | What are the multiple issues faced by BJP?

The review meeting finds the key issues that affected the party are OBC backlash, alliance with Ajit Pawar’s NCP, and the votes of Marathi-speaking people and Hindutva vote bank

Updated - June 23, 2024 04:58 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 04:57 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

At the review of the BJP’s dismal performance in Maharashtra in the recent Lok Sabha polls, held on June 18 in New Delhi, the top brass of both the national and State units of the party had few answers to share, despite the Assembly polls being just a few months away.

According to sources present at the meeting, seat-wise details, especially of losses in Vidarbha, Marathwada and Mumbai-Konkan, were gone into, micro data exchanged but there are fundamentally three big narrative conundrums that bedevil the party in that State.

The initial review held in New Delhi on June 18 is a start but with very little time left, the lessons from the Lok Sabha polls need to be applied in a hurry, with less headroom available than before.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandiran and Yuvasree S

