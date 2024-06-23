Watch: Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024 | What are the multiple issues faced by BJP?

At the review of the BJP’s dismal performance in Maharashtra in the recent Lok Sabha polls, held on June 18 in New Delhi, the top brass of both the national and State units of the party had few answers to share, despite the Assembly polls being just a few months away.

According to sources present at the meeting, seat-wise details, especially of losses in Vidarbha, Marathwada and Mumbai-Konkan, were gone into, micro data exchanged but there are fundamentally three big narrative conundrums that bedevil the party in that State.

The initial review held in New Delhi on June 18 is a start but with very little time left, the lessons from the Lok Sabha polls need to be applied in a hurry, with less headroom available than before.

