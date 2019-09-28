Watch | Maharashtra and Haryana 2019 Assembly Elections in numbers

The Election Commission announced on September 21 that Assembly Elections will be held in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21, 2019. The results will be declared on October 24.

The term of the present 288-member Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 and the term of the present 90-member Haryana Assembly ends on November 2. Notification for the two elections will be issued on September 27, and the nomination process will begin the same day.

October 4 is the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on October 5. October 7 is the last date for candidates to withdraw from the battle.

The Election Commission will set up 94,473 polling stations for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra. In Haryana, 19,425 polling stations will be set up for nearly 1.83 crore voters.