Watch: Kolkata rape-murder case: What the Supreme Court said on Day 2 of hearing

During today’s hearing of the suo motu petition initiated by the Supreme Court relating to the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9th, the judges pulled up the Kolkata police for lapses in its investigation. Although the CBI is now handling the case, the Kolkata police were responsible for filing the FIR and conducting the initial probe until August 13th, which is when the investigation was transferred pursuant to the Calcutta High Court’s orders.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud today took on record the status reports filed by both the CBI and the Kolkata police. At the very outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the CBI flagged that the crime scene had been “altered” – a claim that was vehemently denied by senior advocate Kapil Sibal on behalf of the Kolkata police. He asserted that everything had been “videographed”.

The judges then questioned the delay in securing the crime scene, observing from the records that it was only secured at 11:45 PM, despite an unnatural death case being reported much earlier at 10:10 AM. The court also castigated the delay in registering the FIR, underscoring that it was the principal of the college’s responsibility to file it at the earliest.