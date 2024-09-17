Watch: Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court says it is ‘disturbed’ by CBI findings, rejects plea to halt live-streaming

The Supreme Court on September 17 observed that the revelations in the new status report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were “disturbing” while hearing the suo motu case concerning the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Notably, the court today also directed Wikipedia to take down details divulging the identity of the victim from its platform as mandated by existing laws. The order was issued after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that Wikipedia had retained the name and created an artistic graphic depicting the victim, despite the court’s earlier takedown orders.

Reporting: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran