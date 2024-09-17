GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court says it is ‘disturbed’ by CBI findings, rejects plea to halt live-streaming

Kolkata rape-murder case: SC says it is 'disturbed' by CBI findings
| Video Credit: The Hindu

A wrap of the proceedings that took place on September 17

Published - September 17, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Aaratrika Bhaumik
Aaratrika Bhaumik

The Supreme Court on September 17 observed that the revelations in the new status report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were “disturbing” while hearing the suo motu case concerning the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. 

Notably, the court today also directed Wikipedia to take down details divulging the identity of the victim from its platform as mandated by existing laws. The order was issued after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that Wikipedia had retained the name and created an artistic graphic depicting the victim, despite the court’s earlier takedown orders.

Reporting: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran

Published - September 17, 2024 07:39 pm IST

