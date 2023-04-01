HamberMenu
Watch | Kids in this Maharashtra village school speak German

A video on students in a rural school in Beed district taking online spoken German lessons

April 01, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Something unique has been happening in a rural upper primary school at Umrad Khalsa, in Beed district in Maharashtra. This region is often in the news for all the wrong reasons, due to its issues with droughts.

Here, young boys and girls are learning German. Every Tuesday and Friday, as the clock strikes 11, over two dozen students at this school assemble in the dedicated computer room and take online lessons from their teacher, Kedar Jadav, sitting in Munich, Germany.

It all started last November, when the school’s headmaster, Vikas Mahendra Pardeshi, while scrolling through his Facebook feed, chanced a video of Kedar Jadav, teaching German online.  Impressed with Jadhav’s initiative, the headmaster reached out to him, and the first online class was held on November 26th.

Within a few weeks, the students had created a flutter in their village by rattling off full sentences in the foreign language, much to the astonishment of the locals. With Jadhav’s free online programme, students have been able to complete the first level of the seven-level course, and are now conversing in German using basic vocabulary.

They practice German words even during holidays, eagerly awaiting the next class. The unique programme has put the school on the map, with the district’s only foreign language class.

Story, script, videos, photos: Abhinay Deshpande

Production: Reenu Cyriac

Voiceover: Gopika KP

Translations: Swarnalatha Subramaniam

