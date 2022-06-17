Watch | Is this village in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh?

The Hindu Bureau June 17, 2022 12:32 IST

A video of the unusual case of dual citizenry in the Kotia villages that lie on the border between A.P. and Odisha

This tribal region on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border has an unusual, longstanding issue of dual citizenry. Hundreds of villagers in the Kotia group of villages of Koraput district have separate election cards issued by both States. Many avail subsidized food grain, old age pension, pension for widows provided by both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Both States have challenged each other’s administrative control over the Kotia Gram Panchayat comprising 21 revenue villages. What led to this dispute?



