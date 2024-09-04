GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: Is the Indian economy really slowing?

India clocked 6.7% in economic growth for the quarter ended June, how exactly is the Indian economy doing

Published - September 04, 2024 10:25 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

India clocked 6.7% in economic growth for the quarter ended June, the slowest expansion in 5 quarters. In the economic survey released in July, the chief economic adviser Anantha Nageswaran explained that mildly lowering the growth estimate to 6.5-7% for FY25 from earlier estimates was merely caution, as geopolitical tensions had increased. 

Another recent report that showed that Reliance Industries had seen a dip in headcount, mostly from its retail business in FY24 compared with the previous year. The IT industry has not returned to its days of robust hiring. 

How exactly is the economy doing?

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar Production: Shibu Narayan

