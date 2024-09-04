Watch: Is the Indian economy really slowing?

India clocked 6.7% in economic growth for the quarter ended June, the slowest expansion in 5 quarters. In the economic survey released in July, the chief economic adviser Anantha Nageswaran explained that mildly lowering the growth estimate to 6.5-7% for FY25 from earlier estimates was merely caution, as geopolitical tensions had increased.

Another recent report that showed that Reliance Industries had seen a dip in headcount, mostly from its retail business in FY24 compared with the previous year. The IT industry has not returned to its days of robust hiring.

How exactly is the economy doing?

