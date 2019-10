On Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India open defecation-free.

A part of the ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiative, launched in October 2014, was to provide every household access to a toilet. “In 60 months, 600 million people have been given access to toilets, more than 110 million toilets have been built. The whole world is amazed to hear this,” he said. But access to toilets is still an issue in many parts of the country.