Watch | Inside India's first-ever driverless train

28 December 2020 18:26 IST

A video taking you inside India's first-ever driverless train

India's first-ever driverless train was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on December 28, 2020.

The driverless train will run on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line between Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden.

The driverless trains will be fully automated, which will eliminate the possibility of human error, officials said, adding that after the start of driverless services on the Magenta Line, the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) of Delhi Metro is expected to have driverless operations by mid-2021.

