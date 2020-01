The Indian Navy now has its largest dry dock. It was inaugurated on September 28, 2019. It can service India’s only aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya, weighing 44,500 tons and the first indigenous carrier Vikrant in the near future .

In a dry dock, water is drained out after a ship is brought in, to enable repair and inspection

This dry dock has been under construction for nine years. Five lakh tonnes of concrete have gone into making it.