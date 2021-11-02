Watch | Indian Army’s Parachute Brigade conducts airborne exercise

02 November 2021 14:17 IST

The airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres along the northern borders in the region was conducted to validate Indian Army’s rapid response capabilities

As the Army prepares to remain deployed in large numbers in the high-altitude areas of eastern Ladakh with the stand-off with China still unresolved, the 50th Parachute Brigade is conducting an airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres along the northern borders in the region to validate its rapid response capabilities.

