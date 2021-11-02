National
02 November 2021 14:17 IST
Comments
Watch | Indian Army’s Parachute Brigade conducts airborne exercise
Updated: 02 November 2021 14:17 IST
The airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres along the northern borders in the region was conducted to validate Indian Army’s rapid response capabilities
As the Army prepares to remain deployed in large numbers in the high-altitude areas of eastern Ladakh with the stand-off with China still unresolved, the 50th Parachute Brigade is conducting an airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres along the northern borders in the region to validate its rapid response capabilities.
