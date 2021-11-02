National

Watch | Indian Army’s Parachute Brigade conducts airborne exercise

As the Army prepares to remain deployed in large numbers in the high-altitude areas of eastern Ladakh with the stand-off with China still unresolved, the 50th Parachute Brigade is conducting an airborne exercise and combat manoeuvres along the northern borders in the region to validate its rapid response capabilities.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Printable version | Nov 2, 2021 2:18:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/watch-indian-armys-parachute-brigade-conducts-airborne-exercise/article37299255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY