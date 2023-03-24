Watch | Indian Air Force pilots sharpen their skills in U.K.

March 24, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

.Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage-2000 aircraft participated in Exercise Cobra Warrior hosted by the Royal Air Force in the UK.

The exercise began on March 2 and will end on March 24, 2023. It is being directed by staff at RAF Waddington airbase.

The exercise provides an opportunity for international allies to train together and develop operational tactics in the air, space, cyber, and land domains. The exercise involves joint training with six other air forces from the UK, Finland, Sweden, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, US, and Singapore.

Reporting, videos, pictures: Dinakar Peri

Production: Shibu Narayan