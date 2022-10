A video on S. Jaishankar’s press conference in Canberra, Australia

A video on S. Jaishankar’s press conference in Canberra, Australia

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on October 10 respected the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General for an objective assessment of the AUKUS resolution.

“On the AUKUS, the issue did come up for debate, IAEA Director General gave an objective assessment of what the issue was all about, and we respected so,” he said.

Mr. Jaishankar arrived in Canberra on Monday where he will hold talks with the top leadership of Australia .