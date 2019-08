Watch | India celebrates Independence Day 2019

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with school children in New Delhi during the 73rd Independence day on August 15, 2019 | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing during the 73rd Independence Day celebration by Delhi government at Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Tamil Nadu

District collector Sandeep Nanduri inspecting the police parade at Independence Day celebration in Thoothukudi

(Video: N.Rajesh)

Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participates in the 73th Independence Day celebrations at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada on August 15 2019. | Photo Credit: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

Tamil Nadu

Independence Day cultural programs held in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

(Videos: G. Karthikeyan)

Maharashtra

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis hoisting a flag on 73rd Independence day at Mantralaya in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

New Delhi

School children participate in the 73rd Independence Day celebration by Delhi government at Chhatrasal Stadium

(Video: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar)

Telangana

Railway Protection Force (RPF)personnel march in a parade during the 73rd Independence Day Celebration in Secunderabad on August 15, 2019 | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Maharashtra

Injuman Islam college girl adjust her tri colour scarf befor flag hoisting on 73rd Independence day in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Kerala