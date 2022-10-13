India

Watch | India at UNGA calls on Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism

 India’s Permanent Representative to the U.N., Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj slammed Pakistan for raising the issue of Kashmir during an emergency special session of the UNGA on the Ukraine conflict.

She says, “Entire territory of J&K is and will always be an integral part of India. We call on Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism so our citizens can enjoy their right to life and liberty.” 


