Watch | India at UNGA calls on Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism

The Hindu Bureau October 13, 2022 19:56 IST

A video of India’s Permanent Representative to the U.N., Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj’s response to Pakistan for making “pointless” remarks towards India

India’s Permanent Representative to the U.N., Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj slammed Pakistan for raising the issue of Kashmir during an emergency special session of the UNGA on the Ukraine conflict. She says, “Entire territory of J&K is and will always be an integral part of India. We call on Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism so our citizens can enjoy their right to life and liberty.”



