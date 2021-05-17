National
17 May 2021 18:59 IST
Comments
Watch | In conversation with WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Updated: 17 May 2021 18:59 IST
In this video interview, WHO chief scientist warns of more COVID-19 waves and says the response over next 6-18 months is critical
Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, has been maintaining a keen eye on the developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
In an online interview to The Hindu, she provides detailed responses to a range of questions:
What do we know about the the B 1.617 variant and is it highly transmissible? What about vaccinations for pregnant and lactating women And finally, is it even possible to have a prediction about how long COVID-19 is going to last?
More In Health Videos Multimedia The Evening Wrap National