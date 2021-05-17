Watch | In conversation with WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

17 May 2021 18:59 IST

In this video interview, WHO chief scientist warns of more COVID-19 waves and says the response over next 6-18 months is critical

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, has been maintaining a keen eye on the developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

In an online interview to The Hindu, she provides detailed responses to a range of questions:

What do we know about the the B 1.617 variant and is it highly transmissible? What about vaccinations for pregnant and lactating women And finally, is it even possible to have a prediction about how long COVID-19 is going to last?

