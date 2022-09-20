Watch | How to adopt a child in India?

A video on the child adoption rules in India and the challenges in the process

How straightforward is it to adopt a child in India? Has the process become simpler over the years?

The process of adoption in India is regulated under two laws - The Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, 1965, and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Both the laws have different criteria for parents who wish to adopt a child.

For adoption under the Juvenile Justice Act, also known as the JJ ACT, candidates have to first register on CARA’s portal. CARA stands for the Central Adoption Resource Authority.

The agency is responsible for mandating and monitoring adoption in India. It also maintains a pool of children who are legally up for adoption.

After the registration, the agency conducts a home study to confirm the eligibility of the adoptive applicant. Once declared eligible, a child from CARA’s pool is referred to the applicant.

For adoption under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, 1965, or HAMA, a court order or an adoption deed is enough for adopting a child.

How challenging is the process? And what are some of the recent changes?

