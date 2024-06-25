GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: How is the Speaker of Lok Sabha elected?

In this video, we will discuss how the Speaker and Deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha are elected, their constitutional roles and duties

Published - June 25, 2024 10:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Watch | How is the Speaker of Lok Sabha elected?

On June 24th, 2024, BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was appointed as the ‘Speaker pro tem’ of the 18th Lok Sabha, which is a temporary post. The election of the full-time Speaker is scheduled for June 26th as fixed by the President.

Article 93 of the Constitution states that the Lok Sabha shall choose two members to be its Speaker and Deputy Speaker. The election of the Speaker is held on a date fixed by the President. All the Speakers in independent India have been elected unopposed. The election of Deputy Speaker is held on a date fixed by the Speaker.

Story: Rangarajan R.

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

Related Topics

parliament / Lok Sabha / India / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.