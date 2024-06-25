Watch | How is the Speaker of Lok Sabha elected?

On June 24th, 2024, BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was appointed as the ‘Speaker pro tem’ of the 18th Lok Sabha, which is a temporary post. The election of the full-time Speaker is scheduled for June 26th as fixed by the President.

Article 93 of the Constitution states that the Lok Sabha shall choose two members to be its Speaker and Deputy Speaker. The election of the Speaker is held on a date fixed by the President. All the Speakers in independent India have been elected unopposed. The election of Deputy Speaker is held on a date fixed by the Speaker.

