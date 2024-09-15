GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: How India is building its space sector ecosystem

The country has set an ambitious target of becoming a $44 billion space economy by 2033, capturing 8% of the global market.

Published - September 15, 2024 11:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

From the successful Chandrayaan to the ambitious Gaganyaan programme, from its fleet of satellites and rockets to its scientific missions, India is taking many steps to solidify its position in space.

The country has set an ambitious target of becoming a $44 billion space economy by 2033, capturing 8% of the global market, exporting $11 billion in space products.

Though several private players have helped ISRO manufacture rockets, satellites, and other space components, now many startups are making launch vehicles and satellites, eager to provide space-based services. The government is expanding its plans to involve more private players in the sector and keep ISRO focused on research.

V Nivedita talks to Aditya Ramanathan, Research Fellow, Takshashila Institution, and Jayant Murty, The Indian Institute of Astrophysics, to find out how the sector can grow and how the Centre can build the space tech ecosystem in the country.

