Watch | How do agniveers train?

January 13, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

The energy is very high at Hyderabad’s Artillery Centre. Around 2,264 Agniveers have started their military training here.

After this rigorous training, 25% of them would enter the Indian armed forces.

The training period, which lasts 31 weeks, is divided into two phases. This includes the first 10 weeks of basic military training and the next 21 weeks of advanced military training.

The training will focus on physical fitness, firing and handling various weapons, information technology and the English language.

They will also be trained in cyber security, combat navigation, combat strategies, combat planning, execution and combat tactics.

A regular day of an Agniveer starts at 4 a.m. During the course of the day, they undertake physical training, personality training theory, and weapon handling classes.

Next month, over 3,300 more candidates will arrive at this centre. This will make up for 15% of almost 40,000 Agniveers who are being inducted into the Indian Army from across the country.

The organizers said that they are fully prepared for training infrastructure and other arrangements.

