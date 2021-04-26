National
Watch | Here's what you can do to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in India
Suggestions from Dr Priya Sampathkumar, Infectious Disease specialist at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA.
Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, MD, is the Chair of Infection Prevention and Control, and Infectious Disease specialist, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA. Having managed COVID-19 patients all of last year in the US, she shares her views and suggestions on what people can do to reduce the impact of the pandemic in India.
