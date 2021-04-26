Dr. Priya Sampathkumar, MD, is the Chair of Infection Prevention and Control, and Infectious Disease specialist, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA. Having managed COVID-19 patients all of last year in the US, she shares her views and suggestions on what people can do to reduce the impact of the pandemic in India.
Watch | Here's what you can do to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in India
Suggestions from Dr Priya Sampathkumar, Infectious Disease specialist at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, USA.
