Watch | Farmers tractor rally takes chaotic turn

26 January 2021 15:57 IST

A video on protesting farmers entering Delhi as part of their tractor rally

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital, with hundreds of them deviating from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathi-charge and firing tear gas.

The crowd swelled at the monument as some protesting farmers and 'Nihangs' (traditional Sikh warriors) were seen entering the Red Fort and hoisting a flag from the staff from which prime minister unfurls the tricolour on Independence Day.

A man is reported to have climbed a flagstaff at the Red Fort and hoisted a flag.

Advertising

Advertising