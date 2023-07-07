Watch | Explained | Fault lines in the Opposition unity

July 07, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

In just about 10 days, cracks have developed in the Opposition unity project, as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) underwent a vertical split. Leaders like Praful Patel who had attended the Patna meet have now joined hands with the BJP.

At Patna, as many as 32 Opposition leaders including 6 Chief Ministers from 15 political parties were present. While the Opposition camp claimed their coming together has made Prime Minister Narendra Modi uneasy, Home Minister Amit Shah described the Patna meet as nothing more than a photo-op..

The Maharashtra episode may dented the Opposition’s efforts but there are other reasons as well, why the BJP thinks Opposition unity will remain on paper.

Script and presentation: Sandeep Phukan

Production: Richard Kujur