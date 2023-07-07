HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Explained | Fault lines in the Opposition unity

Watch | Explained | Fault lines in the Opposition unity

The Hindu’s Sandeep Phukan on the state of the Opposition unity following the turbulent political events in Maharashtra

July 07, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

Sandeep Phukan
Sandeep Phukan

In just about 10 days, cracks have developed in the Opposition unity project, as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) underwent a vertical split. Leaders like Praful Patel who had attended the Patna meet have now joined hands with the BJP.

At Patna, as many as 32 Opposition leaders including 6 Chief Ministers from 15 political parties were present.  While the Opposition camp claimed their coming together has made Prime Minister Narendra Modi uneasy, Home Minister Amit Shah described the Patna meet as nothing more than a photo-op..

The Maharashtra episode may dented the Opposition’s efforts but there are other reasons as well, why the BJP thinks Opposition unity will remain on paper.    

Script and presentation: Sandeep Phukan

Production: Richard Kujur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.