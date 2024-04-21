GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | Exodus of outsiders | Is the BJP becoming the new Congress?

Watch | Exodus of outsiders | Is the BJP becoming the new Congress?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the entry of hordes of outsiders into the BJP in the last ten years and whether being a cadre-based party will it hold onto its core ideology or embrace change

April 21, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

According to some estimates, almost 28 to 30% of the 430 seats announced by the BJP for the lok sabha polls of 2024 is made up of outsiders. These are people who had joined the BJP just before the 2014 polls. There is a region wise rise difference in the proportion of outsiders who joined.

Many observers say that this exodus of political actors and talent from other political parties into the BJP is very similar to what used to happen with the Congress when it was the dominant force in Indian politics. There is plenty of merit in that argument, now that the BJP is the dominant national party.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S

Related Topics

politics (general) / India / bjp / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.