Watch | Exodus of outsiders | Is the BJP becoming the new Congress?

April 21, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

According to some estimates, almost 28 to 30% of the 430 seats announced by the BJP for the lok sabha polls of 2024 is made up of outsiders. These are people who had joined the BJP just before the 2014 polls. There is a region wise rise difference in the proportion of outsiders who joined.

Many observers say that this exodus of political actors and talent from other political parties into the BJP is very similar to what used to happen with the Congress when it was the dominant force in Indian politics. There is plenty of merit in that argument, now that the BJP is the dominant national party.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S