Watch | EVM-VVPAT case verdict | How it will impact elections in India

In this episode of Talking Politics, we discuss the verdict in detail and also it’s impact on the elections in India

April 28, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

While refusing a revival of paper ballots, the Supreme Court on April 26 upheld the electronic voting machine (EVM) polling system and underscored the need to “exercise care and caution” when raising questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

It also declined the petitioners’ demand to direct 100% cross-verification of votes cast on EVMs with the accompanying Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper slips. Only 5% of EVM-VVPAT counts are currently randomly verified in any Assembly constituency.

The Court however issued a series of directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to strengthen the existing system.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandiran

