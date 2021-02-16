Watch | Disengagement of the Chinese army troops at Pangong Tso

16 February 2021 17:50 IST

A video showing the ongoing disengagement of Chinese army from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso

Chinese troops have started clearing the Finger 4 area on the North bank of the Pangong Tso and the ongoing disengagement on north and the south banks of the lake by both sides is likely to be completed within a week, a government official said on Monday.

Chinese troops had built up heavy defences and structures between Finger 8 to Finger 4 including fortified gun positions on the ridgelines of Finger 4 overlooking Indian positions. The Indian Army also set up positions around the Finger 4 in end August.

