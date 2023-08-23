Watch | Did you know there were rumours of demonitisation 50 years ago?

August 23, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

Did you know that India had currency notes of Rs 10,000 denomination which was demonetised in 1978? Or have you heard of people rushing to exchange Rs 100 notes amid speculations of demonetisation in the 1970s?

The latest instance of demonetisation impacting our lives was in 2016. But the history of demonetisation in India is a tale of intrigue and speculation.

Always look back before going forward, they say. So, we turn the pages of The Hindu’s archives to look back at history.

Script and production: Gayatri Menon

Research: Gayatri Menon and Murali N. Krishnaswamy

Archive photo courtesy: Dinesh Krishnan and The Hindu Photo Library