Watch: Delhi airport roof collapse: Union Minister announces Rs 20 lakh compensation for deceased’s kin

One person died and six were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport’s Terminal-1 fell on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rains early on June 28.

Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu announced ₹20 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased, and ₹3 lakh for the injured.

As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that alternate arrangements being made for flights impacted due to temporary closure of Terminal 1