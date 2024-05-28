GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Decoding PMEAC population report | THoughtcast

| Video Credit: Johan Sathyadas, Thamodharan B

In this episode we will be looking at several ley questions concerning the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) report which came out recently, taking a closer look at population

Published - May 28, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Narayan Lakshman

In particular, we will be taking a closer look at comments on specific population growth rates within certain religious communities. We will also be looking at the overall context of the report in terms of where does India’s population growth and trajectory stand after these many decades since independence. What should the government be doing to impact policy in terms of how it affects the population growth of India. Should it be impacting it all or there is a natural pathway for population development in the country.

Finally we will be looking at India’s population policy in terms of should it be attempting to impact the rate of growth and the pattern of development of the population itself and should the government be tracking individual religious community’s population growth.

We are joined by Prof. Sonalde Desai, a demographer, who works for the Indian Human Development Survey. She also holds an appointment with the National Council of Applied Economic Research and is director of National Data Innovation Centre.

Host: Narayan Lakshman

Production: Madhumitha R

Video: Johan Sathyadas, Thamodharan B

India / politics (general) / population and census

