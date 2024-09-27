Watch: Decoding PM Narendra Modi’s U.S. visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the U.S. between September 21-23, his first since his third term as PM began earlier this year.

The Hindu’s Sriram Lakshman analyses Mr Modi’s several engagements during his three-day official visit. Mr Modi visited President Joe Biden at his home, attended the QUAD summit with other leaders from Australia and Japan where the Wilmington Declaration was signed.

Editorial | Visit wrap-up: On PM Modi’s U.S. visit, announcements

Mr Modi headed to New York City where he addressed a large gathering of the Indian diaspora at community event, and addressed the UN Summit of the Future.

