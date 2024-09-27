GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Decoding PM Narendra Modi’s U.S. visit

The Hindu’s Sriram Lakshman analyses Mr Modi’s several engagements during his three-day official visit

Updated - September 27, 2024 05:07 pm IST

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the U.S. between September 21-23, his first since his third term as PM began earlier this year.

The Hindu’s Sriram Lakshman analyses Mr Modi’s several engagements during his three-day official visit. Mr Modi visited President Joe Biden at his home, attended the QUAD summit with other leaders from Australia and Japan where the Wilmington Declaration was signed.

Mr Modi headed to New York City where he addressed a large gathering of the Indian diaspora at community event, and addressed the UN Summit of the Future.

Presentation: Sriram Lakshman

Production: Aniket Singh Chauhan

Published - September 27, 2024 04:38 pm IST

