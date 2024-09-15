GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Decoding NDA 3.0’s 100 days in office | Talking Politics

In this episode of Talking Politics, we take a look at the first hundred days of the Modi government’s third term in office.

Updated - September 15, 2024 08:47 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Nistula Hebbar

This week marks the hundred days in office for the NDA government. Unlike the last two terms, the BJP doesn’t enjoy a majority in the Lok Sabha and must rely on its partners for support. How is the BJP handling the RSS, the Sangh Parivar and its allies?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we take a look at the first hundred days of the Modi government’s third term in office and the BJP’s dynamics with the RSS and its allies.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production:V Nivedita

Published - September 15, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.