Watch: Decoding NDA 3.0’s 100 days in office | Talking Politics

This week marks the hundred days in office for the NDA government. Unlike the last two terms, the BJP doesn’t enjoy a majority in the Lok Sabha and must rely on its partners for support. How is the BJP handling the RSS, the Sangh Parivar and its allies?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we take a look at the first hundred days of the Modi government’s third term in office and the BJP’s dynamics with the RSS and its allies.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production:V Nivedita