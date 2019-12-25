National

Watch | December 26 solar eclipse to be visible in parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will witness an annular solar eclipse on December 26. A solar eclipse is when the Sun appears as a ring around the Moon. It is a natural phenomenon that occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth. This annular solar eclipse will also be visible from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

Image released by M. P. Birla Planetarium, Kolkata

All you need to know about the December 26 solar eclipse

 

The partial eclipse will begin at 8.04 a.m. The moon will be closest to the centre of the sun at  9.26 a.m. The total eclipse will last for 3.12 minutes. It will start in Qatar, the UAE, Oman and will first be visible in India from Cheruvathur in Kerala.

Dec 25, 2019

