GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WATCH: Congress MP Bimol Akoijam’s speech in Parliament on Manipur issue

Published - July 02, 2024 05:43 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress MP Bimol Akoijam from Inner Manipur, Manipur, speaks during about the absence of Manipur issue in the President’s address, in Parliament on July 01, 2024.

Congress MP Bimol Akoijam from Inner Manipur, Manipur, speaks during about the absence of Manipur issue in the President’s address, in Parliament on July 01, 2024. | Photo Credit: Screenshot from YouTube/@SansadTV

Lok Sabha member A Bimol Akoijam expressed his anguish over the absence of any reference to Manipur, a State hit by ethnic violence, in President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

In a fiery speech late on July 1 night, the first-time Congress member from Inner Manipur drew attention to the 60,000 people living in deplorable conditions in relief camps in the northeastern state for the past year.

He said every inch of Manipur was covered by central armed forces, yet 60,000 people were rendered homeless, and thousands of villages were destroyed.

Follow LIVE updates from the Parliament session on July 02, 2024

"Our Prime Minister remains silent, not even uttering a word, and the President's address failed to mention this. This silence is not normal," Mr. Akoijam said in his speech.

He said over 200 people have died, and a civil war-like situation has ensued, with armed individuals roaming around, fighting each other, and defending their villages, while the Indian state has remained a mute spectator to this tragedy for one year.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manipur / Indian National Congress / parliament / Parliament proceedings

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.