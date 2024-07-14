Watch: BJP allies JD(U)-TDP | What is the state of NDA alliance?

When the BJP ended up with 240 seats depended upon allies, especially the TDP and the JDU, for hitting the halfway mark in Parliament, much was said about taking support from parties which headed states where the contentious issue of special status was still alive and what price would be extracted by these two parties from the BJP.

For a while, the opposition tried to create confusion over the nature and strength of support. Till now, neither of these two allies have stirred or shaken the alliance. But slowly the contours of their relationship with the B JP is coming out in sharp relief.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandiran, Yuvasree S