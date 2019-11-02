Human-elephant conflicts have claimed the lives of 25 elephants and 30 humans in Assam this year. The Assam government has formed an eight-member panel to study an elephant that reportedly killed five persons in Goalpara district in 36 hours. Led by Chief Conservator of Forests (Lower Assam Division) Akash Deep Baruah the team traced the problematic elephant in Satabari RF of Goalpara Division on November 1. For the first time in Assam, the team has used a drone to trace a problematic animal inside a forest area.
Watch | Assam uses drone to trace killer elephant
Video footage of a drone being used in Assam for the first time to track an elephant that had killed five persons in 36 hours
