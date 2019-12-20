National

Watch: Anti-Citizenship Act protests rock the country

A video compilation of all the anti-CAA protests that took place across the country

Protesters across the country took to the streets against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), which in combination could potentially introduce a religious test for citizenship in India.

Protesters thronged cities, defying prohibitory orders in many places and braving police crackdowns in areas under BJP rule.

People from various backgrounds, across age groups and professions came together in response to calls given by civil society groups and opposition parties, in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jammu, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Patna, and several other towns.

