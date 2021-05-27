Watch | An 85-year-old adventure lover from Assam

27 May 2021 16:36 IST

A video on Renu Majumdar, an 85-year-old adventure lover from Assam

Meet Renu Majumdar, from Guwahati in Assam. She is 85 years old, but her thirst for adventure has not diminished.

In 2020, she climbed the 'Mayodia Pass' located nearly 2655m above sea level. People of age are usually discouraged from visiting Mayodia pass due to its altitude and cold weather.

But that did not stop Renu Majumdar.

