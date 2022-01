21 January 2022 18:10 IST

Video on the merging of the Amar Jawan Jyoti with the flame at National War Memorial

On the afternoon of January 21, 2022, the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate in New Delhi was merged with the flame of the adjacent National War Memorial.

