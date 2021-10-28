Watch | All about the new Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

A video on the new PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the AyushmanBharat Health Infrastructure Mission, aimed at strengthening the country's healthcare infrastructure.

Its objective is to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high-focus states. Further, 11,024 urban health and wellness centres will be established in all the States.

People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public healthcare system through a network of laboratories across the country, and integrated public health labs will be set up in all the districts.